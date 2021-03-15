Fall Guys' futuristic Season 4 trailer hints at Among Us collaboration

Fall Guys is falling face-first into the far future later this month, as Season 4 brings the bean stumblers tumbling into a world of neon-tinted new challenges.

A sci-fi twist on Mediatonic's fumble royale was teased late last week. Now, we've got a fuller look at the synth-tracked cyberscape that'll greet us on March 22nd—anti-gravity fields, guy-sized pinball walls, and retractable bridges being just some of the obstacles featured in the season's seven new stages.

Naturally, there's also a range of new cosmetics shown all. Fall Guys is drawing from the Marty McFly school of future fashion for its 4041 line-up, flaunting a range of day-glow jackets and neon spandex to dress up your beans in.

Season 4 isn't all keytars and pinball, mind. The trailer ends with a small tease for something rather... well, sus.

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Someone call an emergency meeting.