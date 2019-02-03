Excellent strategy RPG Battle Brothers goes Nordic for second DLC

Battle Brothers was quietly one of 2017's best RPGs: Evan described it as "turn-based Mount & Blade meets XCOM", and Ian confirmed that's as brilliant as it sounds in his review. Developer Overhype Studios released the game's first expansion, Beasts & Exploration, late last year, and now it's announced a second, Nordic-themed expansion called Warriors of the North.

The paid DLC, which should be finished "within the next few months", will add a new human faction with a love of raiding and human sacrifice to the northern portion of the map, Overhype said in a blog post. The expansion will be "smaller in scope" than Beasts & Exploration, but it will still add lots of new units to make the north of the map more challenging, new armours and banners, a new legendary location and fresh events to experience on your travels.

You'll also get to pick a number of new origins for your company, each of which has "different starting characters, equipment and circumstances, as well as special rules that impact your campaign from beginning to end". That sounds like a reason to start a new playthrough if ever I heard one.

Overhype said it will reveal more information about the expansion in a dev blog next week, so stay tuned.