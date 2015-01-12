Evolve system requirements announced

Evolve contains some big monsters; is your PC able to tame them? More to the point, is your PC able to display them at a decent framerate with extra graphical bells and whistles? To give you an idea, Turtle Rock has released the minimum and recommended requirements for the 4-vs-1 asymmetrical shooter. Here's what you'll need to take it on:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit
Minimum Requirements:
- INTEL CPU: Core 2 Duo E6600
- AMD CPU: Athlon 64 X2 6400
- SYSTEM RAM: 4GB
- NVIDIA VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 560
- ATI VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 5770
- VIDEO MEMORY: 1GB
- HARD DRIVE: 50GB
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit
Recommended Requirements:
- INTEL CPU: Core i7-920
- AMD CPU: A8-3870K
- SYSTEM RAM: 6GB
- NVIDIA VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 670 or GTX 760
- ATI VIDEO CARD: Radeon R9 280
- VIDEO MEMORY: 2GB
- HARD DRIVE: 50GB
The moral of this story is that, if you still have a 32-bit operating system, it's time to step on up. These are some reasonable requirements for a modern release—certainly much more forgiving than The Witcher 3. That they still require a 64-bit OS is a sign that we've reached the stage where most modern releases will expect it as standard.
Turtle Rock says that Evolve will support 4K resolutions at launch, but that SLI support won't be ready. "Our teams are working on that and hope to get SLI support into Evolve as soon as possible," they write.
Evolve is due out 10 February. For more, check out Kate Gray's hands-on report of the game's recently announced new monster.