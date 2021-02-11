Evil Genius 2 reveals some very not-evil system requirements

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is coming in March, and based on what little I've seen of it so far—mainly a 10-minute gameplay trailer that arrived earlier this week—I think it looks very promising. But do you have what it takes to actually play it? Rebellion revealed the Evil Genius 2 system requirements today, and the good news is that the answer to that question is, "probably."

The numbers aren't as detailed as some—you're not going to get a six-tier breakdown of expected framerates at various resolutions or anything of that sort—but they should give you confidence that you're ready to run the game. (Or, conversely, that it's time to really start thinking about a new PC.)

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i3-8100

Intel Core i3-8100 RAM: 8GB

8GB Dedicated GPU: GeForce GT 1030 2GB, Radeon RX 550 2GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-4770K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB, Radeon RX 5700 8GB

It's not terribly surprising that the entry-level specs for the game are fairly low—this isn't a high-end FPS or immersive sim, after all. The minimum requirement comes well under our budget gaming PC build guide, and for the most part so does the recommended configuration: The Ryzen 5 1600 it asks for will put a little more pepper on it than the Ryzen 3 3300X in our bargain build, but not much—certainly not enough to keep you from enjoying the game at a reasonable level of fidelity.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is set to arrive on Steam on March 30. If you're new to the whole thing, be sure to have a look at our October 2020 preview.