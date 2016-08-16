EVGA SC17 gaming laptop wields a 4K display and GeForce GTX 1070 GPU

Nvidia's Pascal architecture has already made one of heck of an impression on the desktop, but what will it do for mobile? We're about to find out. Laptop makers have begun announcing newly minted notebooks based on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs, including EVGA, which built its new SC17 1070 system in-house.

"The EVGA SC17 1070 Gaming Laptop has arrived. This 4K ready, high performance laptop was meticulously created from the ground up for the hardcore gamer, performance enthusiast, and even overclocker. No shortcuts here," EVGA says. "It all starts with power, an in house EVGA designed power supply with a new unique form factor helps deliver up to 240 watts of power when needed, without compromising battery life."

Fair warning, reading any further may cause dissatisfaction with your current laptop. The SC17 1070 brings the boom with a 17.3-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 at 60Hz) display powered by an Intel Core i7-6820HK unlocked processor, 32GB of G.Skill brand DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory, and a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR5 onboard memory.

That's quite the impressive foundation. EVGA builds on it with a 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for the OS and 1TB (7,200 RPM) HDD for bulkier storage duties. The laptop also sports Intel Snowfield Peak AC-8260 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, a GbE LAN port, two USB 3.0 Type A ports, a single USB 3.1 Type C port, Full HD webcam, full-size white backlit keyboard, and Windows 10 64-bit.

You can overclock this sucker on the fly using the up and down arrow keys and EVGA's overclocking software. According to EVGA's own benchmarking, the SC17 scored a 15,000 in 3DMark's Fire Strike test with Superclock mode enabled, versus 13,000 with stock clocks.

Should a custom overclock hang the system up, there's an easily accessible Clear CMOS button located directly on the chassis. It's one of several features EVGA says is aimed at overclockers, another being a "real BIOS" with full GUI support and complete control over all overclocking features (CPU multipliers, voltage, memory timings, frequency, and so forth).

EVGA isn't saying much about cooling, but maintains that the SC17 1070 is the "world's first TRUE overclocking laptop." It's also svelte for all of the power packed inside—it measures under 1.07 inches in thickness, though it weighs 10 pounds. Oomph!

There's no mention of price or availability, just a "Notify Me" button on the SC17's product page. When it's does become available, EVGA will throw in a free X10 gaming mouse and backpack with purchase (limited time and while supplies last).