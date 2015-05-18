Episode 4 of Telltale's Game of Thrones out "soon"

Episode 4 of Telltale's Game of Thrones series is coming. Not in an ominous way—as if steeped in the weight of untold tragedy and mysterious dread. Rather, it will be upon us in a short space of time, at least according to this tweet from the studio.

Episode 4 of the six-part series is called Sons of Winter. To heighten your anticipation, Telltale has released six screenshots showing everything from life atop the Wall, to life atop a comfy looking sofa placed in a dragon-adjacent position. I hear it's good feng shui.