Epic giving away Fortnite freebies to make up for downtime

Fortnite has had its fair share of problems over the past week, what with a 14-hour downtime followed by multiple issues for people trying to play with friends. The game seems to be over the worst of it for now, but Epic is keen to make it up to players, and to that end it's giving away some freebies.

All Battle Royale players are getting 20 battle stars towards their battle pass progression. The battle pass system gives you new cosmetic items like outfits or emotes as you level up, and the 20 stars should bump you up a few tiers. The loot that free-to-play players get is fairly restricted, but you can buy a premium battle pass to unlock extra goodies at each tier.

We told you we appreciate your patience with some of the issues we’ve had after releasing V.2.3.0, and we meant it. In recognition of that patience, we are going to be providing some goodies to both StW and BR players. Want details? Find out more: https://t.co/lLwPodalU9January 30, 2018

Save the World players will get 1600 Seasonal Gold to use in the Event Store, which lets you buy time-limited items. You'll be able to claim the free stuff after the next patch, which is due to happen in the next few days.

