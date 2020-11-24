The Epic Store's Black Friday Sale begins on Thursday

Barring some unprecedented shift in the cosmic balance, the Steam Autumn Sale will get underway a little later this week. But it won't be the only game in town this year: The Epic Games Store has announced that it's got a week-long Black Friday Sale that will kick off on November 26.

Video Games. On Sale. Very Soon. 👀 https://t.co/7MuW8ivguK pic.twitter.com/MJvh6wUk1SNovember 24, 2020

There's not much to see at this point, beyond the promise of "stellar savings" and a gentle reminder that the Epic Store has had wishlist functionality since March, so use that and you'll get a heads-up if and when your game(s) of choice are discounted.

And that's pretty much it—although if you missed it last week, Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door are free on the Epic Store until Thursday, so you might as well swing around and scoop those up while you're poking around.

The Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale will go live at 8 am PT/11 am ET/4pm GMT.