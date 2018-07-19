Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns is out now, so here's a trailer

The latest Enter the Gungeon expansion launched earlier today, and as the name 'Gungeons & Draguns' implies, it has a heavy whiff of fantasy about it. It's filtered through the now-familiar Enter the Gungeon style though, a style which permits bullets shooting at bullets, and guns with names like "Heck Master".

The new expansion adds a huge variety of stuff, including a new boss in the form of the Resourceful Rat, 500 new synergies, and a new NPC called the Synergrace, who can complete synergies for a price. There's also a turbo mode.

But it's not just veterans that are being catered for: new players will find a rogue-lite far less stingy than most, with more generous drop rates and better shop contents. "We’ve also added many quality of life improvements, including a new ammo box type that refills a bit of ammo for all guns, the ability to send heart pickups to the shop when at full health, teleporters in chest and exit rooms and an option to increase move speed while out of combat," reads the update post on Steam.

Anyway, here's a trailer to celebrate the launch. If you want the full patch notes, the official subreddit has you sorted.