Enter Now: FIVE Guardians of David Sweepstakes

Summary:

Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or in any other U.S. territories or possessions), except where prohibited or restricted by law. Entrants must have attained the age of majority in their state of residence (usually at least eighteen (18) years of age) at time of entry, possess a valid form of unexpired government-issued photo identification, and have a valid email address.

Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 am PST on 11/17/2015 and ends at 11:59 pm PST on 11/24/2015.

Enter online by submitting your full name, email address, and zip code.

One Grand Prize winner will receive one Kingdom Games custom branded gaming laptop and a FIVE steam key. Up to 19 runners-up win a FIVE steam key. For more information please read the official rules.