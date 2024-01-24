How to craft a glider in Enshrouded

If you craft a glider early on in Enshrouded , you'll find getting around the hilly terrain of Embervale much easier. Of course, launching yourself from a high cliff and gliding towards a distant grassland is all well and good, but be careful not to accidentally fly into the Shroud unprepared. If you do happen to find yourself far away from home with a full backpack, you can always fast travel back to your base to unload and rebuff.

Gliding is one of the best ways to explore the world as you're no longer restricted by high drops or sprawling Shrouded areas. At the very least, it's useful to have the means to prevent fall damage if you happen to be exploring near a cliff edge. So, with that in mind, here's how to craft a glider.

How to craft an Enshrouded glider

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Aside from the materials you need to craft a glider, you'll also require a workbench to make it. You can build one as soon as you've placed a Flame Altar, which allows you to build structures in its vicinity.

Once you've constructed a workbench, you'll need the following materials for a glider:

Two String

Two Animal Fur

Two Shroud Spores

Eight Shroud Wood

String can be found in abandoned camps or crafted from Plant Fibers, while Animal Fur is dropped by the ram creatures in the starting area. You'll probably need a bow to kill them as they're pretty fast on their feet, though it's also worth looking around the area because wolves or other enemies might have done the job for you.

The final two materials require you to enter the Shroud to gather them. If you killed and looted the enemies on your way through the mine at the start of the game, you may have some Shroud Spores already. If not, just pop to the nearest Shrouded area and you should spot an enemy or two without having to go too far inside. Lastly, Shroud Wood is obtained by chopping down trees within the Shroud.

Once you have the materials, interact with the workbench and find the glider under the "Survival" section. Craft it, then right-click the item in your backpack to permanently equip it. Now whenever you jump from a great height, you just need to hit the spacebar to start gliding. Do keep an eye on your stamina though—you don't want to run out before you've reached your destination.