Enjoy silky smooth gameplay on this 1440p 27-inch LG Ultragear monitor for just $297

There was a time when shopping for a gaming monitor meant choosing between speed (TN panel) or image quality (IPS panel). Not anymore. Case in point, LG's 27-inch UltraGear offers the best of both worlds, and better yet, it's on sale for $296.99 at Amazon right now.

That's a $103 discount over its list price and around $85 below its average street price. You get quite a bit for your money, too. In keeping with the 'best of both worlds' theme, this is a FreeSync Premium display certified by Nvidia as G-Sync Compatible.

Stay in sync LG 27-Inch UltraGear | 2560x1440| 144Hz | FreeSync Premium | G-Sync Compatible | HDR10 | $399.99 $296.99 at Amazon (save $103)

This monitor is built for fast-action gameplay and supports both FreeSync and G-Sync to keep the visuals smooth and tear-free on both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

This means it's mostly GPU agnostic when it comes to syncing the monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card (the only real exception would be most onboard graphics) to keep the action smooth and tear-free.

It also has a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Taking full advantage of the fast refresh rate at its native resolution can be a tall ask of some GPUs, but for less demanding games (like many esports titles), hitting triple-digit framerates is certainly doable.

LG's display offers 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, suggesting accurate image reproduction (certainly more so than a cheaper TN screen). It also serves up HDR10 support, though, with a modest 350 nits brightness rating; I wouldn't buy this specifically for HDR content (in LCD land, you really want 1,000 nits to do HDR visuals justice).

Overall, this offers a robust set of features at an excellent price.