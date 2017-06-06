Popular

Elex, the forthcoming Piranha Bytes action RPG, has a gameplay trailer

By

The science-fantasy open world adventure launches in October.

Elex is an interesting, and potentially very fun, action RPG set in a "science fantasy" world. That means you'll get to stroll around impressive mountainous fantasy environments while, hopefully, shooting things to death. At least, this is what the game's latest gameplay trailer appears to promise. There appears to be swords and shields too, don't you worry about that. And pole dancers.

Developed by the studio responsible for Gothic and the Risen series, the game will reportedly be "full of freedom and choices" and importantly, you'll be able to wear a cowboy hat. The game launches October 17, and it'll be interesting to see whether Piranha Bytes manages to transcend its reputation as a creator of fun-if-ropey RPGs. 

Check out the trailer:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
