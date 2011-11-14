The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim glitch video brings the lols

Friend of PC Gamer, Andy Kelly , spotted this on Reddit over the weekend. Yes - we know there's no shortage of Skyrim glitch videos about. But Elliottslingsby edited this one with such panache that it deserves far more than its 4,299 views. You'll need sound enabled for maximum funny.

Ahhh... Kodrir and his unpredictable ways, Captain Lonely Gale and his bouncy chest, Grelod the Kind and her flammable nature... I love Skyrim. What's your favourite glitch video so far? Let us know in the comments.