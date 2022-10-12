Easy sub-$190 upgrades for your gaming setup this Amazon Prime Early Access

Amazon Prime Early Access (opens in new tab), or Prime Day two as many of us have taken to calling it, has come with its selection of PC gaming deals. As with all big sales events, I am ensnared by my own FOMO. "I'm not ready to do any big upgrades," I used to often think, though this year the truth is that I just did several big upgrades so it's time to chill out.

Anyway, it always seemed like I should take advantage of the deals to get something useful, and Prime Early Access has turned out to be a great time for anyone to follow suit on some cheap and easy upgrades.

If you're waffling at that juncture too—eager to save some cash on something nice but not ready for an entire new gaming laptop or a jump to a 4K monitor, here are some of the best minor upgrades you can make to your gaming PC.

A nice refresh, without ripping out your motherboard.

With the help of all our other deal wizards, I've picked you out a nice handful of lean and mean upgrades. There's a set of peripherals to get you off that freebie mouse and crappy earbuds. Just because I'm still using the iPhone wired earbuds I filched from some family member doesn't mean you need to. There's also a set of RAM to walk your system up a notch, and a few SSD choices whether you're sticking to SATA or ready for a PCIe drive.

Oh, and don't miss the Viewsonic Omni 1440p monitor down from $239.99 to $189.99 (opens in new tab). I know a monitor upgrade doesn't feel cheap but I recently just made the jump from my 6-year-old 1080p monitor to a 1440p 144Hz one and even my sad, astigmatismed eyes are enjoying the upgrade. Getting into a nice new monitor for under $200 is a deal I would have jumped at, myself.

(opens in new tab) Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z | DDR4 | 16GB Kit (2x8GB) | 3200MHz | CL16 | $52.99 $48.99 at Amazon (save $4) (opens in new tab)

It might not look like much of a saving, but consider this already a great price and with a little extra off the top to make it that much more alluring. A great PC upgrade if you're currently using just 8GB of total RAM.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | Right-handed | 82g | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50) (opens in new tab)

The updated DeathAdder is the latest spin on the classic Razer gaming mouse. The updated 20K sensor is super-accurate and never less than responsive. A great mouse at an unfeasibly cheap price.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50mm drivers | 13Hz - 27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The Cloud Alphas are still one of the best gaming headsets out there. And at just $60, this is a bargain considering they sound just as good as their wireless cousins.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Solocast USB Microphone| Black| $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

This cute pill-shaped mic offers incredible sound at an even more incredible price. It may lack many features more serious streamers want, but if you're on a budget but still want good sound quality, a Solocast for $40 is an awesome price.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 with heatsink | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300MB/s writes | $279.99 $148 at Amazon (save $132) (opens in new tab)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive. This version with the heatspreader is cheaper than the bare drive right now too.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. This SSD will be as fast as any PCIe 3.0 drive but then will reach its own top speeds as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board.

(opens in new tab) PNY CS900 3D NAND SSD | 1TB| SATA | 535 MB/s reads | 515 MB/s writes | $95.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $36) (opens in new tab)

This PNY SATA SSD is a great option for budget builds where you can't quite stretch to a full PCIe drive. For less than $80 you can slowly ease yourself off your old spinning HDD with a large enough capacity for your OS and a bunch of games. Alternatively, it will make a great secondary storage if you're already sporting a faster SSD as your boot.