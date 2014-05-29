EA shuts down Mythic Entertainment

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Mythic Entertainment is no more. Founded in 1995, Mythic was acquired by EA in 2006 and renamed to EA Mythic, but reverted to its original name shortly thereafter. It was also known as BioWare Mythic for awhile, before assuming its original name once again in late 2012.

"We are closing the EA Mythic location in Fairfax, Virginia, as we concentrate mobile development in our other studio locations," an EA representative said in a statement. "We are working with all impacted employees to provide assistance in finding new opportunities, either within EA or with other companies via an upcoming job fair."

Mythic is best known for the MMOs Dark Age of Camelot and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning, which closed at the end of last year , but in recent years the studio moved to free-to-play and mobile game development. Its last release was the poorly-received free-to-play iOS title Dungeon Keeper, which came out in October 2013 and currently boasts a Metacritic rating of just 42/100. It's not a great note to go out on, but EA did say that the game will "continue to be serviced" under the guidance of a new team.

The number of employees affected by the closure was not revealed.