E3 is about games that look good in trailers, but what are the games you want?

Scroll through our coverage from the past couple of days and you'll see a lot of tough-looking men and a couple tough-looking women frozen in action: firing a gun, reloading a gun, ducking away from an explosion, leaping over a victim, driving a motorcycle. These are the big PC games of E3: multiplatform games that look great in carefully composed screens and trailers, here to promote consoles. They may turn out to be great—Evan enjoyed Rainbow Six Siege , for instance—but they all feel familiar.

E3 doesn't represent the PC's diversity well—when something unusual does appear, it's only because a console is involved, as with No Man's Sky and Valiant Hearts . It's also hugely focused on franchises we know, even if they're coming in a new form . So let's take a break from all the trailers to daydream for a moment: What kind of game do you want to see stretched across giant screens atop an E3 booth-castle?

Forget Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Half-Life 3: What's missing that isn't a sequel or reboot? What kind of game haven't we seen yet that we should be seeing? Drop a comment here and together we'll build ourselves the perfect hypothetical E3 .