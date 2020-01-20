Dying Light 2 has been delayed

Dying Light 2 is the latest game to push back its release date this month, following Cyberpunk 2077 and Avenger's delays. Techland was planning to get its undead sequel out the door in spring, but today the studio announced that it needed more time to fulfil its vision.

"We will have more details to share in the coming months," the update continued, "and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologise for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans."

Hey Survivors!Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7January 20, 2020

Unfortunately, there's no new release window yet, so we'll have to wait to find out when we can start putting the undead back in the ground.