Dustforce trailer introduces beautiful dust-busting indie platformer

What is Dustforce? That's the question we're asking after watching this fantastic new trailer from developers, Hitbox, spotted on Reddit . The video communicates a sense of swift agility and freedom of motion that immediately makes me want to take control of the character and experience it first hand. It's hard to tell from the trailer what your actual purpose is. Sometimes the sprites are darting about, sweeping up dust and swathes of fallen leaves, at other points they seem to be spreading it around the map and beating the crap out of flapping leaf-bird things.

The official Dustforce site has little more information, but does have a couple of screenshots, and news that Dustforce will be hitting Steam later this year. Check out the shots below.