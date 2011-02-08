Dungeon Siege 3 trailer goes demon hunting

A new trailer has been released for Obsidian's upcoming dungeon crawler, Dungeon Siege 3. It sets up a bit of story, and then cuts right to the good stuff, a hero with a flaming sword, a world of darkness, demons and magical explosions. You'll find the new video embedded below.

For more on the game, which promises some exciting co-op monster-mashing, check out our in depth preview , or check out the official Dungeon Siege 3 site. The games due out on May 27 and is available to pre-order now.

[via Eurogamer ]