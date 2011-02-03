Dungeon Siege 3 slated for May 27

Obsidian have announced that the next in the series of classic Dungeon Siege games will be released on May 27. A limited edition of the game is also available for pre-order. Read on for details

The limited edition of the game will only be available as a pre-order package. It contains four bonus items that can be equipped to your characters that will buff their abilities as they journey across the kingdom of Ehb. The game is being developed by Obsidian with help from Chris Taylor of Gas Powered Games, the company who made the original Dungeon Siege.

For more on the game, check out our preview , or head over to the Dungeon Siege 3 site for more information.