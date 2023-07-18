Drop says the world will find it easier to buy cool keycaps and headphones now it's owned by Corsair

Enthusiast keyboard maker Drop has now joined forces with tech giant Corsair. With power like that backing it up, the "few-but-mighty" team at Drop will have a little more logistical clout to fulfil orders, and design exciting new gaming goodies.

Already in the Corsair family are streaming brand Elgato, and Scuf—makers the Instinct Pro, one of our favourite gaming controllers. The company also also owns Origin PC. Yeah, Corsair is no longer the small cache on a stick (COASt) module and DRAM maker it once was, but a multi billion dollar conglomerate.

Drop, formerly known as Massdrop, started off harnessing the power of their small community to buy and sell tech cheaper across Silicon valley. It's remained a relatively small company over the years but with support from its tight-nit community, and having secured $40 million funding in 2015, Drop is now one of the most well known companies within the enthusiast keyboard and audio space.

And it looks like Corsair took notice. As of yesterday, Corsair "reached an agreement to acquire certain assets from Drop." Exactly which assets this involves is still nebulous, though the company makes it clear Drop will remain Drop and continue to operate as a community.

"We expect to significantly grow the Drop brand worldwide," says Corsair founder, Andy Paul.

"You would be surprised how few-but-mighty our team is given the extraordinary range of products we have designed and/or discovered," says Drop CEO Jef Holove. He's confident that gaining access to Corsair's "world class supply chain will make getting you those products more reliable," so Drop will be able to cater to more customers while concentrating on what it does best.

"With a global logistics capability behind us, we'll also be able to do a fundamentally better job serving all of you outside the US."

Expect a wider range of products from Drop to hit markets outside the US, then. Drop says it also has some new products in the pipeline, as well as "new collabs with community favorites."

I imagine that means more keyboards like the Drop Lord of the Rings board I'm testing right now, and more fighting everyone in the office to keep hold of it.