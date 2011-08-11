Driver: San Francisco delayed on PC, no demo planned

Following the revelation that Driver: San Francisco will be constrained by Ubisoft's always-online DRM system, Blues News have discovered that the PC version of the game has been delayed, and the demo that has just landed on consoles won't be coming out at all on PC. While retailers are still listing a September 6 release date for Driver: San Francisco, Blues News have been told that the PC version will be out on September 27.

Ubisoft have recently made a habit of delaying their games at the last minute. From Dust was the most recent victim of a last minute delay. That's now due to come out on August 17.