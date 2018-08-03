Dragon Quest 11 trailer shows off cast of typically whimsical characters

Dragon Quest 11's 'The Legend of the Luminary' E3 trailer kicked off with a surprisingly sombre tone. And then it rolled out a familiar fanfare of horns and colours and weird and wonderful characters. Just how I like it. The latter are the latest short's focus.

Enter Erik, Veronica, Serena, Sylvando, Jade and Rab—the squad you'll accompany on your quest through the JRPG's Erdrea setting.

"Designed by famed manga artist Akira Toriyama, each character has a unique personality and deep background story," explains publisher Square Enix. "Starting with the reliable partner-in-crime Erik, to the fearless young mage Veronica, along with the laid-back healer Serena, entertainer extraordinaire Sylvando, noble martial artist Jade, and mysterious old man Rab—together, they join the hero on a grand adventure through the world of Erdrea."

As Tyler learned at PAX East earlier this year, Dragon Quest 11 will have English voice acting even though the Japanese version has none. Likewise, it'll have mouse and keyboard support at launch next month.

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age is due on September 4, 2018.