Popular

Dragon Age: Inquisition gets appropriately epic box art

By

Perhaps it's just a side effect from the afterglow to watching this week's Game Of Thrones, but I can't seem to stop staring at the recently revealed box art for Dragon Age: Inquisition. Anyway, in the unlikely event you still actually go to bricks and mortar shops to buy your games, now you know what to look for: A goopy green cloud of monsters, and a knight with a flaming sword throwing a Freddie Mercury shape . Classic BioWare.

Also classic BioWare is the fact that the armoured character, the game's titular Inquisitor, isn't obviously a dude or a lady. As with Mass Effect, you can opt to play as either. Dragon Age: Inquisition is due out this Fall and runs on DICE's powerful Frostbite 3 engine. You can see some leaked footage of the game in action here , and there's also a very pretty and a couple of screenshots here .

Tim Clark

As an inveterate Hearthstone addict, Tim spends most of his time trying to explain why all Priest players are degenerates. The rest of his day is spent playing Destiny 2. Seriously, he's on it right now.
See comments