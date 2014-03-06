Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer and screenshots show wild new landscapes

Dragon Age: Inquisition producer Cameron Lee has dropped a new trailer and a couple of new screenshots on the Bioware blog showing off the wild lands we'll get to explore in Bioware's next big RPG, and very pretty they are too.

"Each area in the video has its own realistic ecosystem with predators, prey, factions, and opportunities to expand your Inquisition," Lee writes. "The world's population is based on an emergent system that adjusts what you'll encounter based on how your actions tip the balance in the area. You'll see towns attacked by bandits, deer fleeing from wolves, giant's feeding on bears, and countless other scenarios." Click through to see the new video and pics.

The dynamic open world will be spread across several zones, including a chunk of Thedas containing Ferelden, Orlais, the Free Marches and Nevarra. These zones will be populated by a network of fortresses that can be captured and transformed to suit your tastes, and contribute to the ongoing war effort. Find out more about all that in our Dragon Age: Inquisition first look . For more footage, here's a couple of minutes of combat , complete with dragon!