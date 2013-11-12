Dragon Age: Inquisition leaked footage shows thirty minutes of combat and questing

Quickly, pile on into this post, where the armies of darkness can't see you. We're sheltering thirty minutes of leaked Dragon Age: Inquisition footage, smuggled out from the Finnish Digiexpo 2013. Watch it quickly, before EA's ever-watchful legal dragons swoop down and burn it to a crisp. In it, you'll see combat, dialogue, and a brief glimpse of the less litigious lizards.

The Frostbite 3 wrapper should certainly make for a pretty RPG, even if this handheld recording isn't the best format to appreciate it.

Chris recently had a first-hand look at Dragon Age: Inquisition in action. You can read his report on the upcoming sequel here .

Thanks, NeoGAF .