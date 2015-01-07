Double Fine confirms retail version of Broken Age will be safe from solar flares

Good news for box fetishists: Double Fine's Broken Age will be stamped onto a disc and stuffed inside some folded cardboard for a retail release that will run side-by-side with the digital version this spring. The boxed edition is coming by way of Nordic Games, which released retail versions of Costume Quest, Psychonauts, and Stacking last year.

"I am very excited about the retail version of Broken Age," Double Fine boss Tim Schafer said in a statement. "And also relieved, as having a widely distributed, physical copy of the game will make it more safe from solar flares and EMP bombs and stuff like that. As long as people store their disks in fire proof safes. People do that, right?"

The final release of the game will also include new German voice-overs for all characters. "Germany is a veritable stronghold when it comes to pointing and clicking," Nordic's Reinhard Pollice said, "hence the new German voice-overs for Broken Age make us very happy."

Broken Age began life in 2012 as the Double Fine Adventure, raising more than $3.3 million on Kickstarter. The first half of the game came out in January 2014, and was by all reports (which is to say, ours) quite good.