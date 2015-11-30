Dota 2 mod turns the MOBA into a third-person shooter

It's not like we're starved of good competitive shooters, but modder BMD has nonetheless gone and made a Dota 2 mod that turns the top-down MOBA into a third-person, Capture The Flag game. It's not the most polished experience judging by the video above (it kinda looks like a ropey Smite), but do keep in mind its a work-in-progress that you can download and try right now through Steam Workshop.

The mod supports 12v12 Capture the Flag at the moment, with three hero classes in the form of snipers, juggernauts and shadow fiends. Each has different weapons and movement abilities, as well as varying movement speeds and jumping skils. Whether it gains traction and becomes something people actually play or not is beside the point: it's just a cool experiment.