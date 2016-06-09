Doom's multiplayer to get some TLC from id

Multiplayer is the thorn in Doom's fleshy, purulent side. James hailed the singleplayer as a "fulfilling return to acrobatic gunplay", but players trying to get their money's worth online contend with cheaters and a lack of standard features like custom games. Speaking to Eurogamer, executive producer Marty Stratton revealed how id is tackling complaints.

"There's certainly no lack of commitment to Doom as a multiplayer game on our side," Stratton says. "We are already working on private matches with custom game settings and expect to include that in a free update this summer."

Private matches doesn't necessarily mean private servers—a much-requested feature that would allow admins to police the cheating problem. At launch, private matches will be invite-only, but id is looking into implementing a traditional match browser too. Bots are also planned, albeit some way off.

"Our bot system was actually written by one of our long-time senior programmers, John Dean, known online as 'Maleficus', who also wrote the Return to Castle Wolfenstein Fritz bot and the bots in Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, so he does great work with bots. But John also just happens to be our internal lead programmer on SnapMap, so he's very busy."

I expect we'll hear more about Doom's future at Bethesda's E3 showcase on Sunday 12, 7pm PT. Here's hoping for more of that singleplayer mayhem.