Doom VFR is out now, so here are the system requirements

I played a bit of Doom VFR last week at a preview event, and while it was on a PSVR and not the Vive, it was pretty fun. The return of telefragging is especially great: in VR, you're teleporting into ailing enemies in order to get the glory kill. Brutal, almost nauseatingly violent, but hey: that's video games.

Doom VFR is out right now, so you can go ahead and telefrag until your heart is content (or at least, until your stomach tells you to stop). It's not just a VR version of the 2016 title, but instead a newly designed version intended to cater to VR's strengths and weaknesses. But will you be able to run it? Well, you'll need at least a 1070. Here are the minimum and maximum specs:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

Storage: 17 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64

Storage: 17 GB available space