Popular

Doom Eternal is coming to Google Stadia

By

Marty Stratton said it will be capable of running at 4K 60 fps.

Id Software's Marty Stratton took the stage at Google's GDC conference today to announce that the demon-slaying FPS Doom Eternal will be released on the Stadia platform, capable of running at 4K with HDR support, at 60 fps. 

The full game is currently running on Stadia's platform: In fact, Stratton said that because the 2016 Doom reboot is built on the Vulkan API, which Stadia also uses, "it didn't take us more than a few weeks" to make it happen. 

Doom Eternal on Stadia will be on display later today at GDC. We'll let you know when we get a look. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments