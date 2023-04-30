Don't Starve Together goes on sale for the cheapest it's ever been, breaks concurrent player record

By Jody Macgregor
published

Seven years after launch, more people are not starving together than ever.

Who wants to play a survival game where you're a grunting lummox who punches trees for wood when you could be playing a survival game where you're an olde worlde dandy who picks flowers in a Tim Burton dreamscape? Klei's Don't Starve and its multiplayer-focused sequel/spin-off Don't Starve Together remain some of the best survival games around, as a raft of new players are currently discovering.

Don't Starve Together is on sale on Steam for 90% off (opens in new tab) until May 4. That makes it $1.50 in freedom eagle money, £1.10 in the King's shillings, and $2.15 in Australian dollarydoos. What's more, it comes with a free bonus copy to give to a friend. The original Don't Starve is on sale for 75% off (opens in new tab) as well.

According to SteamDB's charts (opens in new tab), a record-setting 96,000 concurrent players took advantage of this opportunity to shave beefalos, curse the darkness, and starve to death in chummy solidarity. For comparison's sake, when Don't Starve Together had a free weekend back in 2019 it peaked at 68,000 players, meaning that more people would rather own it for cheap than try it for free.

Back in 2013, Phillippa Warr summed up Don't Starve by saying, "This is not a kind game. This is the sort of game which tells you 'don't starve' as a helpful basic premise and then seems to delight in revealing the sheer volume of other things you shouldn't touch, prod, eat, walk near, or forget to build in case of sudden death. In fact it would be more accurate to have called it 'Don't Starve And Also Don't Try To Make Friends With That Tall Bird And Did You Remember To Build A Fire And There Are A Lot More Spiders In That Nest Than You Think And Seriously Please Stop Going Near That Bird'."

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games (opens in new tab). He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun (opens in new tab), The Big Issue, GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Zam (opens in new tab), Glixel (opens in new tab), Five Out of Ten Magazine (opens in new tab), and Playboy.com (opens in new tab), whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments