The Don't Starve series is going cheap this weekend

Whenever I think of the ever-growing list of permadeath games that line the modern landscape, Klei Entertainment's Don't Starve first springs to mind. Not only is it a brutally unforgiving but entirely rewarding game, it's also inspired loads of interesting tales not to mention a Tim Burton-flavoured fan reenactment.

The Don't Starve series is now subject to a weekend-long sale on Steam, which means if you've yet to experience Klei's survival 'em up now's the time to give it a bash.

From now through Monday 10am PST/6pm BST, the Don't Starve base game is going for just £2.74/$3.74 with a 75 percent reduction. Its standalone multiplayer expansion—the aptly named Don't Starve Together—is now 35 percent cheaper at £7.14/$9.74, and its Reign of Giants and Shipwrecked DLCs are going for £0.99/$1.24 and £2.79/$3.49 respectively.

If you're feeling flush, the Don't Starve Mega Pack will net you all of the above for a cool £9.15$12.21, while a number of other bundles, some of which include the game's OST, can be viewed over here.

