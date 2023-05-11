Don't miss grabbing a free Sims 4 DLC bundle this week

By Lauren Morton
published

No full expansion, sorry, but you can get a game pack and two kits for free.

The Sims 4 - four Sims wearing items from the Fashion Street kit
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4 is offering up a set of three DLC packs for free this week over on the Epic Games Store—and redeeming them with your copy of the game is easy enough, don't worry. The bundle includes the Jungle Adventure game pack, Luxury Party stuff pack, and Fashion Street kit. Electronic Arts is calling this the Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle which you can redeem for free by logging in to the Epic Store and linking your Epic and EA accounts when prompted.

There's not a full expansion on offer here but hey they're free, and probably some of the DLCs you're less likely to own already. Fashion Street has all Create-A-Sim items inspired by the shopping district by the same name in Mumbai. The Luxury Party pack is a mix of fashion and furniture with New Year's Glam and wedding vibes respectively, in my opinion. Jungle Adventure is the biggest pack in the bundle with Create-A-Sim and Build Mode items and a vacation world (but not a full neighbourhood world) where you can visit a cantina and explore a dangerous hidden temple.

If you're all about the kits—the smallest DLC type The Sims 4 offers now, in case you don't keep up with the nomenclature—EA is also fielding votes on the next two kits for the game between today and May 21. We've got a choice between a rainbow or goth Create-A-Sim kit and a medieval or futuristic build/buy kit.

You can claim your free Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle on the Epic Store until Thursday, May 18.

Image (opens in new tab)

Sims 4 cheats: Life hacks
Sims 4 mods: Play your way
Sims 4 CC: Custom content
Sims 5: What we know so far

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

See comments