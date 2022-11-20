Do some sci-fi dungeoneering in the open beta of Endless Dungeon

Audio player loading…

Amplitude's giving you another shot to jump in on its in-development action RPG wave defense roguelite... thing... Endless Dungeon. (opens in new tab) Anyway, it's a kind of isometric shooter-RPG with friends and turrets, is what I'm saying, a cooperative or solo wave d efense where you explore a large space-station complex and defend a little walking crystal in the delightfully-designed world of the Endless series.

Players can sign up on Amplitude's games2gether website (opens in new tab) in order to download and get running in the OpenDev, which is what Amplitude calls their sprints of open beta used to gather player feedback and data. This round of the playtest includes both multiplayer co-op and singleplayer, as well as meta-progression stuff like buff-up beverages and permanent upgrade "chips" for the heroes and the crystal-carrying robot.

It'll also have a new family of monsters, the blobs, as well as delightfully weird hero Shroom—who you'll have to unlock, who narrates the trailer, and who's apparently a healing and support character.

The original Dungeon of the Endless was a surprise hit for Amplitude, first developed as a "skunkworks" project alongside their fantasy 4X Endless Legend. (opens in new tab) Though this game isn't a direct sequel, nor is it meant to be the same as the prior game, it's still got a lot of the same DNA. DNA which, Amplitude developers told us back in June (opens in new tab), was conceived in "a drunken night that was going wrong."

We've learned a lot about the game since it debuted, mostly that it's not super appealing in screenshots but looks great in motion. You can read everything we know about Endless Dungeon (opens in new tab) on the site.

You can check out the OpenDev of Endless Dungeon free at games2gether. (opens in new tab) It's already started and will run until November 28th, 2022.