Dishonored's pre-order bonuses collected in the Void Walker's Arsenal DLC, hitting 14th May

Pre-order bonuses are not my cup of tea - in addition to punishing players for not buying from a particular store, they're often so overpowered that they spoil the game. Having said that, Dishonored's various rewards don't seem too imbalanced - and you've probably completed the game by now, anyway. Over six months after the stealthy immersive sim's release, its pre-order gubbins has been collected into one ultro-bundle entitled Void Walker's Arsenal DLC (I always thought Corvo was more of a Wolverhampton Wanderers man). The DLC comprises four packs: the Acrobatic Killer Pack, the Arcane Assassin Pack, the Backstreet Butcher Pack, and the Shadow Rat Pack, each one containing a handful of minor upgrades, a book and a bunch of a coins. You can grab it from Steam on May 14th for the princely sum of $3.99.
As revealed on the Bethblog , the rewards can be unlocked in-game from the Hound Pits Pub once purchased (though I'd still recommend not bothering, unless you're really struggling to finish the game on hard). Here's what's lurking inside each pack:
Acrobatic Killer Pack
- Bone Charm Bonuses:
- Raven – Health Bonus for Drop-Down Assassination;
- Quick Dodge – Bolt/Arrow-Dodging Bonus;
- River Affinity – Increased Swimming Speed
- Hagfish In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses
- Unhidden Book entitled Rumors and Sightings: Daud
- 500 bonus coins
Arcane Assassin Pack
- Bone Charm Bonuses:
- Void Channel – Powers Duration/Damage Bonus;
- White Rat Friend – White Rats Not Hostile;
- Gutter Feast – White Rat Consumption for Mana
- Whale In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses
- Unhidden Book entitled Field Notes: The Journal of Granny Rags
- 500 bonus coins
Backstreet Butcher Pack
- Bone Charm Bonuses:
- Fencer – Sword vs. Sword Advantage Bonus;
- Blast Resistant – Reduced Explosion Damage Taken;
- Fire Water – Increased Whiskey Bottle Explosions
- Wolfhound In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses
- Unhidden Book entitled Early Life and Times: Slackjaw
- 500 bonus coins
Shadow Rat Pack
- Bone Charm Bonuses:
- Delicate Touch – Breaking Glass Noise Reduction;
- Voyeur – Keyhole Peeping Magnification;
- Deep Breather – Underwater Breathing Capacity Bonus
- Golden Rat In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses
- Unhidden Book entitled Field Notes: The Royal Spy
- 500 bonus coins