Dishonored 2's New Game+ update is live, Phenom processors are now supported

The Dishonored 2 New Game Plus update that went into beta testing last week is now fully live for everyone. The new mode gives players who have completed the game the ability to start a new one with the combined powers of both Emily and Corvo, and also to keep (and reassign) Runes and Bonecharms earned in previous playthroughs. It also makes a significant number of bug fixes, and the game should now run properly on AMD's Phenom processors.

Bethesda once again urged owners to ensure they're running the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers, noting in particular that Nvidia's 375.70 and 375.86 drivers suffer from issues that negatively impact performance. The full changelog is up on Steam, but you can catch the PC-specific changes below.

