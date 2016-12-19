Dishonored 2's New Game+ update is live, Phenom processors are now supported

The Dishonored 2 New Game Plus update that went into beta testing last week is now fully live for everyone. The new mode gives players who have completed the game the ability to start a new one with the combined powers of both Emily and Corvo, and also to keep (and reassign) Runes and Bonecharms earned in previous playthroughs. It also makes a significant number of bug fixes, and the game should now run properly on AMD's Phenom processors.
Bethesda once again urged owners to ensure they're running the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers, noting in particular that Nvidia's 375.70 and 375.86 drivers suffer from issues that negatively impact performance. The full changelog is up on Steam, but you can catch the PC-specific changes below.
And by the way, we've chosen Dishonored 2 as our Game of the Year for 2016. Find out why here.
- Fixed a bug where Switching off the V-Sync for the second time sets the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default
- Fixed a bug where changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change makes the TXAA Sharpness turn to 1 instead of its previous value
- Fixed various crashes to desktop
- Game now runs on Phenom processor
- Fixed physics step variation limitation
- PC Load screens - the mouse cursor is now hidden - can press any key to continue
- Fixed Triple Buffering description text to match the option
- Fixed various bugs releated to PC Visuals Options
- Improved input management when the game runs at 120fps, during bendtime or slowmo
- Fixed a bug where plugging and unplugging controller after game has launched locks controls until either the controller button or Alt Tab is used
- Improved Ansel integration
- Fixed a bug where the resolution of the timepiece's preview keeps changing when opening a menu while playing with the adaptive resolution and FXAA
- Fixed a bug where the cursor was misplaced during greater blood thirsEmpty