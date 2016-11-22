Dishonored 2 has a new update in beta, designed to fix frame stuttering and more

Arkane Studios has just pushed the second update for Dishonored 2 into beta, and it's designed to address most of the performance problems reported since launch. To those ends, the patch notes promise "general performance and optimization improvements", as well as an update to the way it auto-detects and assigns settings based on your hardware.
To opt into the beta, you'll need to right click on Dishonored 2 in your library, click Properties / Betas and then from the dropdown menu that appears, select BetaPatch. An update should then install.
Read more: Prey—Mooncrash review
Here's the update overview, but for full patch notes click over to the Steam page.
- General performance and optimization improvements
- Auto-detection of the Visual settings was re-worked based on player feedback and observed issues. If still experiencing issues after updating drivers and downloading patch 1.2, advise using the “Restore Settings” option to apply the recommended settings for your hardware.
- Max pre-rendered frames is now managed by the game, advise removing any previous manual customizations in graphics driver control panel
- Fixes multiple related to game logic
- Fixed various issues related to user interface
- Fixed various issues related to mouse/KB and gamepad, including: Mouse smoothing is now set to minimum by default
- Fixed various issues related to using alt-tab related bugs
- Fixed various issues related to multiple monitors
- Fixed a bug where Resolution Scaling was deactivated when the game ran above 30 FPS
- Changed the Resolution Scaling settings to be more clear
- Added new settings in the Options menu
- Added a Framerate Limiter so the player can limit framerate fluctuation when playing without V-sync
- Added TAA Sharpness option
- Added more options to V-Sync settings. NOTE: If you previously disabled V-sync, please check your FPS limiter setting to ensure it is set to your desired limit.
- Added Triple Buffering option