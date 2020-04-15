Digital indie game convention LudoNarraCon returns to Steam next week

Returning to Steam for its second year, LudaNarraCon is a global digital games convention that will take place on April 24-27. The festival is designed to focus on narrative-driven games and will feature 40 exhibitions, 10+ panels from members of the industry, a Steam sale, and host 20+ playable demos all for free.
LudoNarraCon is hosted by Fellow Traveller, an indie publisher behind games including the Orwell series, Neo Cab, The Stillness of the Wind, and In Other Waters. On the event's official website, Fellow Traveller writes that LudoNarraCon "aims to create a platform to showcase and celebrate interesting and innovative narrative games."
The convention will be held entirely on Steam, with the event's main page live streaming 12 hours of panels. Steam pages will serve as virtual "game booths," where publishers will stream behind-the-scenes content, chat about their games, and showcase gameplay.
More than 20 games will be showcased during the event, including:
- Coffee Talk (Toge Productions)
- Yes, Your Grace (Brave At Night)
- Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
- In Other Waters (Jump Over the Age)
- Telling Lies (Sam Barlolw)
- Frog Detective 2 (Grace Bruxner and Thomas Bowker)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot)
- Heaven's Vault (inkle Ltd)
- Best Friend Forever (Starcolt)
- Eliza (Zachtronics)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- N1RV Ann-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Sukeban Games)