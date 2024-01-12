Here's how to watch the Diablo 4 Season 3 announcement livestream

The Diablo 4 Season 3 livestream now has an official date and time. If you're anything like me, the long wait with no details of the new season was somewhat anxiety inducing, so it's good we finally have a date to pin. If it's anything like the previous season livestreams, this Campfire Chat will feature the devs talking through the new season mechanics and any wider changes coming to the game.

Since there's only been one very brief teaser, where we got to see some spinning cogs and ominous text talking about "unimaginable arcane power", there really isn't much to go on right now. The only things we know for certain are those that were previewed in the roadmap, such as the new weekly challenge dungeons and The Gauntlet. You won't have to wait long for more info, though; here's when and how to watch the Diablo 4 Season 3 livestream.

How to watch the Diablo 4 Season 3 Campfire Chat

The Diablo 4 Season 3 announcement stream is airing on January 18 at 9 am PT on both the official Twitch and YouTube channels. Here's what that means in terms of timezone:

US West Coast: 9 am PST

US East Coast: 12 pm EST

UK: 5 pm GMT

Europe: 6 pm CET

Australia: 4 am AEDT (January 19)

It's worth noting that the official Diablo 4 Twitter also teased a reveal for January 16, and while many thought it simply listed the wrong livestream date, Blizzard confirmed that a different reveal will be arriving on that day; presumably a trailer for the new season or a summary video before the livestream itself.

What to expect from the Diablo 4 Season 3 Campfire Chat

As with previous season announcement livestreams, it's likely we'll get a pretty full accounting of the season's mechanics, any new Uniques and bosses , plus any class balancing and quality of life changes that are coming to the game. Since the itemization update is scheduled for season 4, it's unlikely we'll be getting any massive QoL changes, but there are likely some smaller ones.

I'd also imagine that the most powerful builds in the game such as Ball Lightning Sorcerer and Hammer of the Ancients' Barbarian will be getting a nerf. The only teaser we've seen for the season so far shows off some whirring cogs and reads "Unimaginable arcane power stirs…". It's not a lot to go on, but maybe we can anticipate something related to magic machinery? We'll know soon enough.