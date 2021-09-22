Here's when Diablo 2: Resurrected unlocks

Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost here—the remaster of Blizzard North's classic Action RPG is set for release on September 23. The original was released way back in 2000, and Resurrected has made a lot of improvements to bring the game into the modern age. An open beta weekend took place in August, so you may have had a chance to check out the game already.

PC Gamer got an early look at Diablo 2: Resurrected back in April, but if you're keen to jump into Hell at the earliest opportunity and see for yourself, here's when you can play Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Diablo 2: Resurrected release times

Diablo 2 Resurrected will release globally on September 23 at 8am PDT/ 4pm BST/ 5pm CEST. The game can be pre-downloaded through the Battle.net launcher, so you're ready to go as soon as it goes live.

Here's a list of release times across all regions:

Los Angeles: 8 am PDT

8 am PDT New York: 11 am EDT

11 am EDT London: 4 pm BST

4 pm BST Paris: 5 pm CEST

5 pm CEST Singapore: 11 pm SGT

11 pm SGT Sydney: 1 am (September 24) AEST

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)