Looking for the best mods for Diablo 2: Resurrected? The remaster of the original Diablo 2 has really only polished the way the game looks, so there are still plenty of tweaks that can be made to improve your experience overall. And to prove that point, mods started appearing on both NexusMods and ModDB pretty quickly after the launch of the remaster.

The original Diablo 2 had loads of mods, so it makes sense that modding the remaster has been picked up pretty quickly. Each mod has instructions on how to use them, though be aware that mods should only be used in offline singleplayer games, and even then, you should proceed with caution. So without further ado, here's a list of the best Diablo 2: Resurrected mods.

The best Diablo 2: Resurrected mods

Better SP

Better SP offers a whole host of quality-of-life improvements, such as increased inventory and stash size, faster movement and less stamina drain. There are higher stack limits for tomes, keys, arrows, bolts, higher mana regeneration, Horadric Cube recipes for respec tokens and unsocketing items without losing gems, higher max skill levels, changes to the secret cow level, and more.

Enemy Multiplier

If you want to increase the number of enemies that spawn, this is the mod for you. Each file multiplies the spawned enemies by that amount so that you can farm them for XP, gold, and other items. Just make sure you're well prepared before you set out to take on the increased hordes.

DR2 Drop Mod

If you find yourself struggling with RNG, this mod might be your answer. It significantly increases drop rates for set, unique, and rare items and allows high runes to drop more often. You'll still be at the mercy of the RNG gods, but you'll have far more opportunities to get the drops you're looking for.

Single Player Charm Save

This mod adds small charms with a variety of auras and class spells. Each will give increased Magic Find and Exp bonus, as well as paladin auras—or buffs from other classes. These charms should help by giving you some of the benefits you'd get if you were playing online in a group scenario.

Expanded Storage (with Merc Equip)

Storage can be a real issue in Diablo 2, but this is a decent standalone if you don't want all the other stuff included in more complex mods like Better SP. It increases Inventory (10x8), Stash (16x13), and Cube (16x13), so you'll get significantly more space to store all your items.