Devolver Direct will 'raise the bar for overrated marketing videos' this Saturday

The long-teased 2020 Devolver Direct finally has a date: it'll stream on Twitch and Steam this Saturday. Devolver promises to "raise the bar for overrated marketing videos" with new game announcements and trailers, as well as release dates for previously confirmed titles.

"The astonishing misuse of marketing budget will end with a few surprises and game demos available to play by the unwashed masses including Carrion, Disc Room, and an unannounced game," Devolver writes of the showcase. "Maybe another game too, who can really tell where this is all leading." Demos for both Carrion and Disc Room will go live on Steam during the livestream.

The stream takes place on Saturday at 12pm PT (8pm GMT, or 5am on Sunday morning in Australia). It'll be worth watching just to witness the continuing morbid adventures of Nina Struthers and co, but the videogames will probably be good, too.

Here's last year's 'conference' as a refresher: