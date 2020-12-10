Devolver Digital reveals a retro-style action-adventure called Loop Hero

Devolver Digital made an appearance at The Game Awards tonight with a trailer for Loop Hero, a very retro-styled adventure game about a fantasy realm that's been thrown into an endless time loop by an evil lich.

To battle this villainy, you must employ a deck of magical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrains along unique expeditions loops, and then venture out along the paths to recover and equip powerful gear.

As your adventure progress, you'll expand your camp, unlock new hero classes, and "find balance between the cards to increase your chances of survival while recovering valuable loot and resources for your camp" as you quest to defeat the unholy guardians, shatter the loop, and free your world.

Loop Hero is being developed by Four Quarters, whose previous work (including previous iterations of the game) can be found on Itch.io. It's expected to be out on Steam sometime in 2021, and you can find out more at loophero.com and take a look at some screens below.