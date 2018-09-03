Devil May Cry 5 has a photo mode and training mode

Devil May Cry 5 arrives in March, and when it does it'll come with a photo mode, a gallery and a training mode.

Announced at its PAX West panel over the weekend, Capcom teased the incoming action-slasher's features—which the dev plans to showcase more of at this year's Tokyo Game Show. Via the folks at Gematsu, the panel features senior producer Michiteru Okabe, producer Matt Walker and director Hideaki Itsuno.

Skip to the 21.08 mark above, where Walker confirms both DMC 5's photo mode and gallery. Shortly after that, Okabe—via Walker's translation—confirms a training mode, which has become a well-requested feature among prospective players.

Okabe says that "[a training mode] is something people have been asking for for a long time, and so we've tried our best. There were certain titles where we weren't able to get that done correctly, but this time we made sure to make the effort and there's going to be a training mode."

From there, Okabe, Walker and Itsuno address seven of Devil May Cry 5's eight planned Devil Breaker weapons. From 24.38 onward, the trio explore the Overture, Gerbera, Punch Line, Tomboy, Ragtime, Helter Skelter, and Rawhide. More on those and all of the above will be revealed "in due course", so says Walker.

Devil May Cry 5 is due March 8, 2019. Read Tom's words on its disposable exploding robot arms and frustrating camera controls from Gamescom by following that link.