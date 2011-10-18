Deus Ex: Human Revolution - The Missing Link DLC is out now

The headline says it all. The Missing Link fills in the gap you probably didn't know existed in Deus Ex: Human Revolution's main storyline. A quiet sleep in a transport pod in the story turns out not to have been a quiet sleep at all, but a terrible nightmare in which Jensen loses his shirt aboard a stormy ship, and must get it back by any means necessary.

In seriousness, The Missing Link is surprisingly good. "It's rare for DLC to live up to a great game, rarer still for it to fix that game's biggest flaw," says Tom in our Missing Link review . You guessed it. They actually fixed the boss fights. It's almost as though everything turns out better when the core developers design every aspect of their game .

The Missing Link is available now on Steam for £8.99 / $14.99 / €10.99. Deus Ex: Human Revolution is also on sale at 25% off. Coincidence? I think not. There is surely a conspiracy at work here...