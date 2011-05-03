Deus Ex: Human Revolution system requirements detailed

Thanks to the first Deus Ex: Human Revolution PC screens , we already know that the game is going to look great on our machines, but will you need to augment your PC to get it running? Find out now with the full Deus Ex: Human Revolution system specs, listed below.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Minimum PC Specs:



OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7 with DirectX 9.0c



PROCESSOR: 2 GHz dual core



RAM: 1 GB RAM (Windows XP) / 2 GB (Windows Vista and Windows 7)



GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce 8000 series or ATI Radeon HD 2000 series or better



REQUIRED DISC SPACE: 8.5 GB



Deus Ex: Human Revolution Recommended PC Specs:



OS: Windows 7



PROCESSOR: AMD Phenom II X4 or Intel Core 2 Quad or better



RAM: 2 GB



GRAPHICS: AMD Radeon HD 5850



REQUIRED DISC SPACE: 8.5 GB



