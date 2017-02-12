Desync GIFs show off all the glorious ways you can smite foes

Desync is more than its glowing retro-futuristic art style: it's an FPS marrying the speed and reflexes demanded of ye olde Quakes, with a focus on stylish player performance. Rather than simply killing and surviving, the game wants you to do those things beautifully. Or at least, impressively.

Below are some new GIFs demonstrating some of Desync's attack sequences. This first one shows what happens when idiots get in front of the Energy Caster's plasma ball, a slow-moving orb which the player must shoot in order to explode it:

It's also possible to freeze enemies in Desync, which means you're able to pull off more complicated death manoeuvres. Not the way water is meant to be used, but hey.

And apparently in this .gif, enemies are being trapped by the shotblaster weapon's secondary fire. It looks more like a 1990s psy-trance filmclip to me.

According to the devs, if you change weapons mid-combo special Attack Sequences await.

In Desync, Dark Zones are inverted versions of regular levels, with each having its own loadout (including, as demonstrated below, dual wielding).

And finally, there are facehuggers.

Desync releases February 28. I played an early version of the game at PAX Australia back in 2015, and you can read my impressions over here.