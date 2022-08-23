Destiny 2: Season of Plunder lets you yeet yourself from cannons to fight space pirates

Audio player loading…

I hope you like walking planks because as part of its big livestream showcase, Bungie just dropped a trailer for Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, which starts today. Eramis, who you may remember as the Big Bad from the Beyond Light expansion, has broken free of her icy prison and it's up to you to create a ragtag crew to take her out (again). Quite why nobody was guarding her frozen body is anyone's guess.

The highlight of the new stuff for me is that you can turn your guardian into a cannonball and launch yourself between Fallen ketches in the new six-player activity, Ketchcrash. Season of Plunder starts at weekly reset today and runs until December 6.

There's been some leaked information (opens in new tab) floating around for a while now, so let's clear up those rumours. In Season of Plunder you'll be cosplaying as space pirates, sailing—or is it still flying?—around on a big ass pirate ship, which is a nice departure from sparrows. There are new expeditions to go on, new pirate hideouts to loot, and the usual gamut of new armor, weapons and fancy exotic items.

Lost relics are a key motivator this season as you hunt pirate leaders and their loot. Spider, Mithrax and Drifter will be helping you this season as you try to prevent Eramis from getting her hands on all the booty. You can recruit other NPCs throughout the season to do cool pirate stuff with. Of course, Arc 3.0 is also being added (opens in new tab), including a sweet new spear-based super for Hunters. It all looks like great news for Riskrunner fans (like me), so get in and start prepping that build to make you an unstoppable menace.

This season also brings another reprised raid from Destiny 1, which will be free to play for everyone. That's finally been revealed as King's Fall, which will please the veterans, and will become available on August 26 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST. It'll be in contest mode for the first 24 hours, meaning your power will be capped, and you'll need to be at 1560 to enter. There's also the Gift of the Thunder Gods, a free collection of Arc-themed gear that includes two exotics and ten legendary items for each class so you can catch up instantly.